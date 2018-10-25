Leading Off (10/25/18)

City Council Privatizes Fair Park. Yesterday, the City Council unanimously voted to let Spectra take over Fair Park after decades of debate. Read Matt’s story for more.

Arlington Teacher Accused of Sexual Relationship With 16-year-old Girl. Gregory Peters was charged with sexual assault of a child younger than 17 for an incident that happened almost 20 years ago and began with evening tutoring sessions. Investigators say there might be more victims.

Shooting and Fatal Crash Kill Two Brothers. After a man was shot and killed in South Dallas, a car chase resulted in a crash that killed his brother. The shooter, whose identity is unknown, remains at large.

Tacos Mariachi Is Coming to Greenville. The taco joint on Singleton that was featured on our September cover is opening a second location late next month on Lowest Greenville. It’ll be in the former Crisp Salad Company space. More tacos!