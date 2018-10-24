Leading Off (10/24/18)

The “Frack Master” Pleads Guilty to Fraud. Christopher Faulkner faked college degrees and posed as a fracking expert to defraud investors out of $80 million. After overselling shares and inflating drilling cost estimates, Faulkner used the extra scratch to pay for exotic cars and escorts (the latter of which was paid for with a credit card he referred to as his “whore card”). He faces up to 12 years in prison, which doesn’t sound like a whole lot after reading this story.

It Took 90 Fire Fighters to Put Out 4-Alarm Blaze Near White Rock. No injuries have been reported, but 33 apartment units were damaged by the huge fire at Garland and Grand avenues in East Dallas on Tuesday afternoon.

Package Thief Caught Stealing Pokémon Costume Off Carrollton Porch. My vote for a fitting punishment: the guy has to wear a Charizard getup instead of an orange jumpsuit.

Hurricane Willa Brings Us Rain. The downpour will start mid-morning.