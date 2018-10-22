Leading Off (10/22/18)

Cowboys Lose in a Sort of Typically Cowboys Way. I actually watched — a quarter. The second. Then I had to go. For the rest, a recap from my son, via text last night at 11:08: “Down by 10 with 4 minutes left. Dak leads a drive and we score. Get the ball back w a minute to go. We get a 45 yard kick lined up to send it to ot and we got a penalty. Then our kicker hit the effing post and we lost.” So, definitely my son.

Colin Allred and Pete Sessions Square Off. They got a debate in just before the start of early voting, which is today. Allred, a former football player, is making his first run for public office. Sessions, a thumb, is still somehow around after 22 years.

Big Crowds on the Last Day of the State Fair. It rained a lot so people were ready to have corn dogs and try to fit Big Tex and maybe a quarter of their bodies in the same iPhone selfie and so on. Guess who is writing this post and did not go to the Fair again?

Madison Martin Becomes First Woman to Score for Carroll Football. Good job, Madison.

FC Dalla Loses to Sporting KC, Also Loses Western Conference Lead. With the 3-0 loss, FC Dallas also lost the Western Conference lead to Sporting KC. Can they get it back next week on Decision Day? Maybe, but MLS has playoffs so I guess no one cares.