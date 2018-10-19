Leading Off (10/19/18)

Ted Cruz Meets With Dallas Morning News Editorial Board. The senator had turned them down, citing scheduling conflicts. There isn’t a whole lot that’s new here, particularly around Cruz’s policy stances. He does try and walk back a “caricature that is less than accurate” of a bomb throwing malcontent who is unwilling to compromise on legislation. He did, however, do what the president has had trouble doing and decried racists in Charlottesville and elsewhere: They’re “a handful of racist kooks. That is an extreme fringe, and it’s not representative of the country. And I think Nazis are grotesquely evil, racist bigots and idiots. I think the Klan are morons.” At the end of it, I don’t think it’ll convert anyone from either side. Neither does editor Mike Wilson.

Klyde Warren Could Get a $76 Million Expansion. We’re looking at another 1.2 acres with a 20,000 square foot pavilion and, apparently, a Merry-Go-Round. The expansion got $10 million in the bond package, and was an effort to stretch the park closer to the Perot Museum of Nature and Science. The rest of the money will be a mix of federal and private dollars; construction could begin in 2019.

Arlington Gets a Driverless Shuttle System. It’s drive.ai, the same as what’s up in Frisco, and will allow users to summon a car to get them to AT&T Stadium.

We’re in the Wettest Fall on Record. It’s hurting businesses. Austin is flooding. For the local forecast, the sun is coming this weekend, but we’re putting up with a little bit of rain today. No more than a couple inches. Hopefully.