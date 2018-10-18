Leading Off (10/18/18)

City Council Briefed on Robot Pilot Program. Robot delivery machines, from San Francisco-based Marble, are about to come to Dallas for six months or more. They’ll act as couriers and can deliver your food, prescriptions, and other common things. The robots will be on selected sidewalks and can’t go faster than 5 mph. During the pilot period, humans will be near the robots to help. What could go wrong?

Lewisville Lake Dam Being Watched After All This Rain. It’s already the wettest fall on record in the Dallas area, with 23.35 inches of rainfall as of yesterday morning. Because of that, the water level at Lewisville Lake has been rising, where the dam is considered high-risk. The Army Corps of Engineers is inspecting the dam weekly, but that could change to daily if levels get back to 2015 territory.

Dallas ISD Cop Shoots After Attempted Robbery at Lakewood Whole Foods. Yesterday in the noon hour, a man tried to rob a woman who was loading groceries into her car. When the officer on duty went to help, the man attempted to run him over according to witnesses, so the cop shot at the car twice. The man fled and has not been found. Considering I’m at this Whole Foods at least twice a week, I’ll be paying more attention next time.

Dallas Symphony Appoints First Female Principal Guest Conductor. New Zealander Gemma New is the first woman to have the position. She will conduct for two weeks during the 2019-2020 season and three weeks the next year.