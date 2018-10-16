Leading Off (10/16/18)

The Internet Is Back! Those of us who access the information superhighway via AT&T got our service back around 10:30 last night. I myself was forced to eat dinner last night with family. We had a fire in the fireplace, and we talked about how our days had gone. IT SUCKED! #gimmescreantime

Prosper Fights Highway Plans. Speaking of highways, TxDOT wants to build one through part of Prosper. But the town must be reading some of what we’ve been publishing, because citizens don’t seem to want any part of the proposed U.S. 380. Prosperites, you tell ’em all about induced demand! Fight the good fight!

American Airlines’ Logo Is Lame. That’s what the U.S. Copyright Office thinks, anyway. It thinks AA’s logo is so weak that it is refused to grant the carrier a trademark for it. So AA is suing.

Gas Pipe Trial Comes to an End. A federal jury acquitted Jerry Schults and daughter Amy Herrig of the most serious drug-trafficking charges against them for selling “spice.” They were, however, found guilty of one felony for misbranding the spice. They face up to five years in prison and will be sentenced later.

More Rain Today. Be careful out there, folks. Here are some roads that have been closed due to flooding.