Leading Off (10/15/18)

Cowboys Beat Jaguars. I didn’t watch but I do know a certain architect who got pretty excited when it was something like 24-0 and I take it that was a surprising result. So good job. I mean, they are still going 8-8 but good job.

Oak Cliff Rapper Yella Beezy Shot In Lewisville. According to police, he was shot three times (out of a dozen shots) while driving on the Sam Rayburn Tollway at 3:30 am Sunday morning. The “That’s On Me” rapper was taken to a nearby hospital.

Scooter Driver Critically Injured After Driving Wrong Way. It happened in downtown early Sunday morning.

It’s Cold. Not cold cold, but cold.

FC Dallas Loses Late. But the road loss to D.C. United did not knock them out of first place and they’re already qualified for the playoffs, so OK.