Leading Off (10/11/18)

New Homeless Facility in Northwest Dallas Opens. The St. Jude Center’s grand opening was yesterday after two years of work, and it’s already half-full. “This is an example of what we need all over the city. There’s no question in my mind that there are 15 other places like this throughout the city. And it doesn’t have to be placed in just one neighborhood, because it will make all our neighborhoods better,” Mayor Mike Rawlings said.

John Wiley Price Compares Trump to Hitler. The Dallas County Commissioner sent a mail ad to his supporters comparing the two.

Former Tarrant County Court Employee Gets Prison Time for Stealing. Shelly Denise Ables was sentenced to 42 months in prison for stealing $65,000 from the Tarrant County court between April 2015 and October 2016.

Graham Dodds Leaves Statler Restaurants. The chef, who was the culinary director for the hotel, no longer works for the group that runs the restaurants at The Statler. Dodds said he plans to stay in Dallas, though. All six Statler restaurants are slated to stay open.

Hippo at Dallas Zoo Dies. Seven-year-old Adhama died suddenly Tuesday evening. Veterinarians didn’t think he had suffered from a long-term illness. He came to the Dallas Zoo last year from Los Angeles. RIP.