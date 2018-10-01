Leading Off (10/01/18)

Donna Alexander, Creator of the Anger Room, Allegedly Murdered By Estranged Boyfriend. Grand Prairie police say Nathaniel Mitchell beat Alexander to death. She was taken to Baylor University Medical Center over a week ago, and when she succumbed to her injuries, police charged Mitchell with her murder. He had already been arrested after giving inconsistent statements to the police and had been arrested on a charge of aggravated assault. I met Alexander once, early last year, when I wrote about her business, the Anger Room. She charged patrons a fee to break TVs and mirrors and whatever else with bats and golf clubs, to help relieve stress. There was a message to it — she had been an advocate against domestic violence. I remember a very sweet and kind and generous woman. This is horrible. All too common and horrible. There is a vigil for Alexander at 6 p.m. at Cole Park. OK, maybe take a few moments, and then let’s move on.

Cowboys Win on Last Play of the Game. Brett Maher hit a walkoff field goal to get it done. Cowboys Super Bowl?

FC Dallas Officially Makes Playoffs. A bit of a formality, since the seemingly constantly adjusting squad has been near the top of the Western Conference standings all season, but still nice. They’re the first side in the conference to make it in. A 0-0 draw with the Portland Timbers was enough.

I’m sorry. I don’t really want to talk about anything else. Be good to each other.