It’s National Taco Day in Taco City U.S.A. (That’s Dallas, Folks)

Some may accuse Taco Trail blogger José Ralat of being biased. But although he lives in Oak Cliff, the masa maestro has been hard at work traveling the country to research his forthcoming book from University of Texas Press, American Tacos: A History and Guide to the Taco Trail North of the Border.

He posted a list yesterday of 34 places around the country to celebrate National Taco Day, which is today. Dallas dominates the list with four taco joints (Resident Taqueria, Revolver Taco Lounge, Taco Stop, and Trompo), while San Antonio and Los Angeles boast only three each.

For all of your possible lunch and dinner options today, see Ralat’s full list here.