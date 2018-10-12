View Issue Subscribe

Let’s Make Dallas Even Better

Politics & Government

How the Texas Democratic Party Is Trying to Lose the Midterm Elections

Come on, people! It's not that hard.

By Tim Rogers Published in FrontBurner October 12, 2018 3:00 pm

A politically active FrontBurnervian gave me these two mailers that he received on the same day, one from the state Democratic party and one from the Republican. From the Republicans we get: “NATHAN JOHNSON IS EVIL AND WILL LET CRIMINALS RAPE YOU. YOU SHOULD BE SCARED!!!!!!” From the Democrats we get a politely written letter from Molly Bernstein asking please, if you don’t mind, would you consider voting for Beto?

I mean, is it just me?

Comments

  • Mavdog

    You would think the “when they go low, we go high” mantra should have been tossed out with the loss of 2016. Wonder full to be nice but let’s put winning first.
    The new mantra of “when they go low, we hit harder” is needed, don’t ya think? I’m certain that Bill Maher agrees with me, he’s been very vocal about this problem.

  • DubiousBrother

    I spent about half of the primary season in the Chicago area. You haven’t seen anything until you see what the Democrat ads say about their opponents. Of course, there is a lot at stake since whoever wins the D primary wins in November and the corruption pays well. When I see Beto’s ad whining about “attack ads” which bring up his voting record it makes me laugh.

    As far as Beto is concerned, I see he is no longer running his ad that claimed all of his funding was coming from individuals and no pac money. I guess when he had to file his FEC reports which show his big funding is coming from California based pacs he felt he needed to stop that little fib. He has gotten good at speaking meaningless gibberish though while pretending he is smart but his tv ads look like a 7 year old wrote, produced and filmed them. I guess that makes him look like a bare bones candidate. He’ll make it to the Senate when he moves his family to NY like Kennedy and Clinton did and runs there.

  • john reimer

  • OxbowIncedent

    I just want to candidate that is pro legalization of weed, and pro gun.