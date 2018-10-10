Feel-Good Video of the Day: Double-Amputee Lilly Biagini Makes First-Ever Basket

When 10-year old Lilly Biagini was born, she says, her legs looked like pretzels due to a rare muscular condition. When she was 6 years old, she had both of her legs amputated above the knee. Her original prosthetics were uncomfortable and difficult for her to remove and maneuver. But then last October, her family lost their home and all of their possessions—including Lilly’s prosthetic legs—in the Tubbs Fire, the most destructive wildfire in California history. The Hanger Clinic in San Francisco, which provided Lilly with her first set of prosthetics, was able to outfit her with a new ComfortFlex Adapt model, which offered Lilly even greater mobility.

Lilly recently started a new life with her mom in Arlington, where she attends St. Joseph Catholic School. Here’s a video, released yesterday, of Lilly at St. Joseph with Harlem Globetrotters star Zeus McClurkin. Because Lilly’s legs make it difficult for her to shoot a traditional basketball shot, Zeus teaches her his patented bounce shot and she makes her first-ever basket on a 10-foot hoop. If you can’t get enough of her smile here, you can see Lilly and Zeus and the rest of the Harlem Globetrotters at the AAC in Dallas and at Dr. Pepper Arena in Frisco over Thanksgiving weekend.