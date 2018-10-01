Urbanism
Dallas: The City That Hates Pedestrians, Pt. 13
Hurtful.
Last week, while walking along Oak Lawn toward Maple Avenue, I approached a pile of gravel on the sidewalk. It wasn’t menacing in appearance. I was wearing my Old Skool Vans, the same pair I used to climb the trail of the Fjaðrárgljúfur canyon in south Iceland last month. A small pile of rocks was no obstacle for me.
Well, the rocks were actually very unstable and, about three steps in, they started to move and I started to slide, and the next thing I knew I was facedown on the sidewalk. People sitting at the stoplight in their cars definitely saw this happen. I was so embarrassed that I ran behind the Scottish Rite Hospital sign to assess the damage: two holes in my skinny jeans, and a bloody left knee. Could be worse.
I returned to the scene today to snap a photo. The gravel is gone, but there were about five dudes in hardhats digging up the sidewalk. The right turn lane is also closed, which you may think is a good thing considering you don’t have a sidewalk to walk on. But you’d be wrong: the equipment blocks the lane, too, which forces pedestrians into traffic.
Anyway. Pretty sure I’m going to have a scar on my knee. It kind of looks like the state of Utah. Let me know if you’d like to see it.
Send your photo evidence of Dallas hating pedestrians to [email protected] For more in this series, go here.
Comments