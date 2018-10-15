Dallas Rapper Yella Beezy Released From the Hospital After Being Shot Three Times

Lewisville police say Dallas rapper Yella Beezy has been released from the hospital after he was shot multiple times early Sunday morning on the Sam Rayburn Tollway.

Social media accounts first linked Beezy, whose “That’s On Me” single climbed hip-hop charts over the summer, to a shooting reported by the Dallas Morning News and others Sunday evening. Capt. Jesse Hunter, of the Lewisville Police Department, said Monday that the assailant fired between 15 and 20 times, hitting Beezy three times.

There has not been an arrest and police say they’ve yet to land on a motive. Hunter says no witnesses have come forward at this point in the investigation, and police have yet to talk to Beezy—which could, quite obviously, help to fill in some holes. More information could be coming thereafter.

The rapper, whose real name is Deandre Conway, opened for Beyonce and Jay-Z last month at AT&T Stadium as well as Houston’s NRG Stadium.

Beezy was alone, but police haven’t determined whether there were multiple people in the vehicle from which the shots came. Although Beezy’s vehicle and that of the assailant were in motion during the incident, Beezy was able to bring his car to a stop without getting into an accident, says Hunter.

“I think we had a 900-foot crime scene,” he says.

That scene was set up just west of The Colony, near where Sam Rayburn splits into 121 Business, Hunter says. Beezy was taken to a hospital in Plano and released Monday morning.