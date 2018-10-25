Local News
Calling All Copyeditors
Are you meticulous and fastidious? Good, because D Magazine needs a new copyeditor starting in February.
Are you a grammar fanatic? How about a punctuation maniac? Maybe an AP style aficionado? And do you also enjoy magazine stories? Then keep reading—D Magazine is on the lookout for a new copyeditor come February.
The wording buck stops with the D copyeditor. This insanely detailed person finds tiny errors in copy that no regular editors catch. The copyeditor sees every story twice and uses our internal style guide, AP style, and the Merriam-Webster dictionary to ensure that no letter, hyphen, or apostrophe is out of place. Basically, this person is a superhuman wordsmith—and the most detailed person he or she knows.
Job details include:
- Copyediting each story in the monthly magazine twice, both before layout and after layout
- Working with the managing editor to turn edits around in a timely manner
- Contract position with hourly pay
- Typically requires 35-45 hours per issue
This person should be:
- Fluent in InCopy, InDesign, and Adobe
- Well-versed in AP style and Merriam-Webster
- Able to juggle multiple stories at once
- Detailed and organized to a fault
- Prompt in communication
Think this is the job for you? Email a cover letter and résumé to [email protected]
