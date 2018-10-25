Calling All Copyeditors

Are you a grammar fanatic? How about a punctuation maniac? Maybe an AP style aficionado? And do you also enjoy magazine stories? Then keep reading—D Magazine is on the lookout for a new copyeditor come February.

The wording buck stops with the D copyeditor. This insanely detailed person finds tiny errors in copy that no regular editors catch. The copyeditor sees every story twice and uses our internal style guide, AP style, and the Merriam-Webster dictionary to ensure that no letter, hyphen, or apostrophe is out of place. Basically, this person is a superhuman wordsmith—and the most detailed person he or she knows.

Job details include:

Copyediting each story in the monthly magazine twice, both before layout and after layout

Working with the managing editor to turn edits around in a timely manner

Contract position with hourly pay

Typically requires 35-45 hours per issue

This person should be:

Fluent in InCopy, InDesign, and Adobe

Well-versed in AP style and Merriam-Webster

Able to juggle multiple stories at once

Detailed and organized to a fault

Prompt in communication

Think this is the job for you? Email a cover letter and résumé to [email protected]