View Issue Subscribe

View Issue Subscribe

View Issue Subscribe

Let’s Make Dallas Even Better
One AT&T Plaza at 208 S. Akard St. in Dallas

Internet

AT&T Internet Customers Are Not Having a Good Monday

The giant Dallas company says a lightning strike and fire are the root of internet outages across DFW.

By Shawn Shinneman Published in FrontBurner October 15, 2018 1:49 pm

Update (4:55 p.m.): Things continue to go poorly both for AT&T’s internet customers and the company’s PR team, which has sent an actually insane amount of responses to salty Twitter users this afternoon. Those tweets possess the same content as they did some four hours ago, which is to say very little. Still no ETA on when service will be restored. Below, the latest iteration of the downdetector.com service outage map. Doesn’t look too different from the one further down this post.

Original post: Many AT&T internet customers across Dallas-Fort Worth can’t get online today. So it’s not just you. The telecom and media giant has been fielding complaints from across the area about internet outages by telling customers that it had a facility get struck by lightning and catch on fire. CBS 11’s Mary Ann Martinez, via a release from the City of Richardson, reports that the fire occurred this morning just before 10 a.m.:

And here’s a big splotchy map that shows the extent of the outages across the area, courtesy of downdetector.com.

AT&T says it doesn’t know yet when service will be restored.

Tags:

Related Content

Comments

  • TheMap.io should incorporate that outage data in his sets (probably impossible, I know). Those outages tell a bigger story about North Texas.

  • Cary Conway

    Huge PR fail! AT&T has been very slow to offer details as to the cause and no one has any idea how long service will be out. Hard to work with no phone or internet!