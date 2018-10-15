AT&T Internet Customers Are Not Having a Good Monday

Update (4:55 p.m.): Things continue to go poorly both for AT&T’s internet customers and the company’s PR team, which has sent an actually insane amount of responses to salty Twitter users this afternoon. Those tweets possess the same content as they did some four hours ago, which is to say very little. Still no ETA on when service will be restored. Below, the latest iteration of the downdetector.com service outage map. Doesn’t look too different from the one further down this post.

Original post: Many AT&T internet customers across Dallas-Fort Worth can’t get online today. So it’s not just you. The telecom and media giant has been fielding complaints from across the area about internet outages by telling customers that it had a facility get struck by lightning and catch on fire. CBS 11’s Mary Ann Martinez, via a release from the City of Richardson, reports that the fire occurred this morning just before 10 a.m.:

And here’s a big splotchy map that shows the extent of the outages across the area, courtesy of downdetector.com.

AT&T says it doesn’t know yet when service will be restored.