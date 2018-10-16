AT&T Internet Customers Are Having a Much Better Tuesday

AT&T says it has restored internet and cable service for customers across Dallas-Fort Worth after a fire at a Richardson center knocked it out yesterday. The company was originally telling customers that the facility took a direct lightning strike, but has since backed off that statement. For now, the cause is unknown. But the result was a fire, and near-citywide loss of internet. What really matters here is that you can get back to reading Twitter and putting off those TPS reports and whatnot. Happy Tuesday!

Oh, and here’s the latest map from downdetector.com one last time. Looking much better, but still not exactly clear skies: