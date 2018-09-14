Who Cares if There Was Marijuana Inside Botham Jean’s Apartment?

Yesterday afternoon, the results of a search warrant of Botham Jean’s apartment were made public. I learned about it, like a lot of people, via a tweet from Fox 4, trumpeting that marijuana (gasp!) had been found in Jean’s apartment where he was shot and killed, murdered, by Dallas police officer Amber Guyger. About 10 grams, apparently. Not enough to get him arrested under Dallas’ cite-and-release policy or in the 30 states where marijuana is legal.

Not that that matters. Jean could have had 10 pounds of marijuana in his apartment. He could have had 10 undocumented citizens holding 10 pounds apiece of marijuana. He was in his apartment, minding his own business, and was shot and killed, murdered, by Dallas police officer Amber Guyger.

It is clear to anyone not currently under some sort of concussion protocol what is going on here. And what is sad is I am — as I’m sure many people are — already resigned to the fact that it will work. The search warrant turned up enough to give rise to He Was No Angel whispers. Fox 4 — where I’m sure NO ONE smokes weed ever at all NO SIR — dutifully turned up the volume on that talk. A system already slanted toward letting bad cops get away with this sort of thing will tilt even more. Maybe Guyger won’t even lose her job.