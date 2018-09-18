There Is a Blurry Photo of Me, Zac Crain, on the Internet

A few months ago — wow, yeah, that was a few months ago — we published our second collection of microfiction, which, as D Magazine’s fiction editor, was very satisfying to me personally. It was well received. I know this because I received many complimentary (and, to be honest, correct) emails and messages and also because I heard from many people at the reading we did at the Wild Detectives. One attendee was local author Sanderia Faye, who contributed to the first microfiction package a wonderful story titled “Deep Ellum Blues.” Sanderia asked if we could do another reading at the Lit Night event she had started at Expo Park’s Sandaga 813. I said of course — or, really, more like “Of course!” — and so last Wednesday we did. Harry Hunsicker and Will Clarke read their stories and Sanderia arranged for some people to read a few of the others. There was also an open mic segment, and that was particularly fantastic. Stay tuned, because we very well might be doing something there again soon.

ANYWAY, an SMU student named Micah Flores was also there, and wrote about it (and Sanderia and Sandaga 813) here. At the very end is the aforementioned photo of me, Zac Crain, looking quite tall.

OK cool. How are you guys? Let me know in the comments.