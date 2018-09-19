The Story of Amber Wyatt’s Rape

Elizabeth Bruenig was a high school sophomore in Arlington, in 2006, when Amber Wyatt, a junior, reported that she’d been raped. No one believed Wyatt. Kids at the school used shoe polish to write FAITH on their car windows. The acronym stood for “F— Amber in Three Holes.” The experience wrecked Wyatt, and it stuck with Bruenig. So much so that she spent the past three years reporting this story in the Washington Post. You will want to take the time to read it.