State Fair of Texas
State Fair Photo of the Day: 9/28, Liftoff!
The Fair is here. Photographer Jason Janik brings you a slice of life every day it's in session.
By Matt Goodman Published in FrontBurner September 28, 2018 4:55 pm
Every year, Jason Janik spends his days popping into the State Fair of Texas and finding compelling images from each day. Here, he found a very happy boy who is going to crash so hard from that sugar later. Hungry for more? We have a handy landing page for all of our State Fair content right here.
Comments