Let’s Make Dallas Even Better

State Fair of Texas

State Fair Photo of the Day: 9/28, Liftoff!

The Fair is here. Photographer Jason Janik brings you a slice of life every day it's in session.

By Matt Goodman Published in FrontBurner September 28, 2018 4:55 pm
This boy came prepared on Day one of the Fair. (Photo by Jason Janik.)

 

Every year, Jason Janik spends his days popping into the State Fair of Texas and finding compelling images from each day. Here, he found a very happy boy who is going to crash so hard from that sugar later. Hungry for more? We have a handy landing page for all of our State Fair content right here

