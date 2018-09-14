Social Media and Divorce

Divorce can be a tumultuous time for all involved. You think to yourself that you want to use everything at your disposal to get what is right and fair to you. You even think about using your soon-to-be ex-spouse’s social media information in the divorce proceeding without his or her consent. However, you should be cautious because you could be doing something illegal.

Criminal and Civil Liabilities for Illegal Access to Social Media

Social media is broadly defined as all forms of electronic data. Yes, that includes Facebook, Twitter, Snapchat, WhatsApp, dating apps, and a plethora of other apps that are common in our day-to-day lives that we post on the internet. For the sake of this article, emails and text messages will be lumped together with social media.

In Texas, a person may suffer both criminal and civil penalties for illegally obtaining social media. The Texas Penal Code describes several categories of illegally obtaining information: interception, unlawfully accessing stored communication, breach of computer security, and online impersonations. Spouses should be aware of all of these categories to ensure that they are protected and ensure that they are not subjecting themselves to criminal and civil liabilities when accessing the other spouse’s social media content without consent.

Interception of electronic communications includes interferences with any type of social media. The Texas Penal Code defines electronic communications to include all information transferred by wire, radio, electromagnetic, photoelectronic, or photo-optical systems. For information to be intercepted, it must be obtained simultaneously with the transfer of the information. Additionally, a person cannot disclose or otherwise use the contents of a wire, oral, or electronic communication if retrieved without the consent of the other person. Texas does not provide an exception for spouses.

Unlawfully accessing stored communication refers to electronic information stored online. Electronic service means a service that provides a user the ability to send or receive wire or electric communications and the ability to transmit information to third parties. This include information like messages stored on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, iCloud, etc. Do not be trapped by the disappearing messages and pictures in Snapchat, they too are electronic information. A person can be found guilty of committing this offense if he or she obtains, alters, or prevents authorized access to the stored electronic information without consent.

Breach of computer security includes accessing information already stored on a cellphone or computer without the consent of the spouse. Our cellphones are practically mini computers, and we use them to do pretty much everything. This may be the most tempting of all to use when in a divorce proceeding. In regards to divorce and community property, spouses are not automatically co-owners to the devices. There are relevant considerations as to who has title, possession, or a greater right of possession of the property when determining who owns the computer or device. For shared data and phone plans along with share cloud storage plans, it may seem a bit more difficult to navigate. However, either spouse can assert the right to expectation of privacy in his or her seclusion no matter the marital status.

Creating an account to impersonate a spouse is also grounds for criminal and civil liability. If you or your spouse create a web page whether it is commercial, social, or a networking site on the internet or post or send a message using the other’s identity, you could be committing a crime. You must do this with the intent to harm, defraud, intimidate or threaten any person in order to be found guilty. This also includes posting a fictitious ad on Craigslist. Of course, this also encompasses sending emails, instant messages, text messages, or similar communications.

You are probably thinking about the implications for your children. Parents can consent on behalf of their child for tape recordings, depending on the context. When consenting on behalf of a child, joint managing conservators may do so if the parent has good faith, objectively reasonable basis for believing that it is necessary and in the best interest of the child to consent on behalf of the minor child to the tape recording.

Discovery and Social Media

In a divorce proceeding, you should use the proper discovery tools and procedures to request information related to social media. You can have your attorney request those records with a specific Request for Production. It is oftentimes advisable to hire a forensic expert to make a mirror image of the computer or hard drive that has information you think your spouse has, if the computer or hard drive is a personal computer or hard drive you both use.

Obtaining social media discovery information from the social media service provider is even more difficult. Social media giants like Facebook and Twitter will not release information unless served with a valid California subpoena. Even then, Facebook only provides basic subscriber information and excludes the subscriber’s content.

In order to validly use social media information in your divorce, you should consult with an attorney to ensure you are going through the proper legal procedures to protect yourself from the possibility of facing criminal and civil charges. The Dallas Family Law attorneys at McClure Law Group are experienced and knowledgeable when it comes to these issues and may be reached at 214-692-8200.