Local Boy Mason Cox Is Tearing Up Australian Football League

Mason Cox is 27 years old and stands 6-foot-11. He’s from Highland Village. And on Friday, playing in the Australian Football League Final for the Collingwood Magpies, he’ll be kicking goals in front of 100,000 fans at the Melbourne Cricket Ground. His nickname, by the way, is American Pie. Also, if you’re interested in watching the 11:30 match, the Black Eyes Peas will play at halftime. Here’s more on the kid from Highland Village.