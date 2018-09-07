Leading Off (9/7/2018)

Dallas Officer Mistakes Apartment For Her Own, Then Shoots And Kills the Tenant. This is a weird one. An unnamed police officer walked into an apartment in the South Side Flats in the Cedars and mistook it for her own. Then she shot and killed the person who lived there. Police haven’t said much and, as of Thursday night, hadn’t interviewed the officer. A spokesman did say she’d just worked a full shift and was in her police uniform. The victim’s name was Botham Shem Jean, a 26-year-old Saint Lucia native who worked at PricewaterhouseCoopers.

Firefighters And Residents Hospitalized For Carbon Monoxide Exposure. Another weird one! Around 1:30 a.m., a man woke up in his Oak Lawn condo and noticed that his wife was having some sort of medical emergency. He called 911. Dallas Fire Rescue showed up and provided care to the woman while recording high levels of carbon monoxide. Apparently, the couple’s car had been running in the garage for close to 12 hours. The firefighters are expected to be OK, but there’s no word about the couple’s condition.

Ex-Cowboy Joseph Randle Arrested for Rape in Kansas. The sad story of the one-time Cowboys running back continues. Randle, who in the last four years been arrested for shoplifting and aggravated battery among other crimes, was arrested on a rape charge early this morning in Sedgwick County.

Rain Is Coming. Flash flood watch is in effect through Saturday morning. Remember your umbrellas.