Leading Off (9/6/18)

Ranting Man Rams Truck Into Fox 4 Building. Something tells me that a man who has been jailed 26 times before intentionally ramming his truck into a news station building and ranting about brainwashing is less likely a jackass criminal and more likely a person with serious mental health issues that are out of his control. I hope this is his last mug shot.

Addison Firm’s Green Rush Biz May Have Been a Ponzi Pot Scheme. Feds say Greenview Investment Partners collected millions for a cannabis business that never produced a single crop.

TCU’s Got a Case of the Mumps. Yesterday we heard about TB at a local high school. Now this.

McKinney and Prosper Slinging Insults Over U.S. 380. A clip went around of a Keller Williams real estate agent calling Prosper residents “flat-earthers.”

A Plea to Charles Butt. Love the Central Markets, but please give us some H-E-Bs! You know what they say: there’s no better time than when Kroger has rats.