Leading Off (9/5/18)

DISD’s Transportation Chief Resigns. Kayne Smith will be the new transportation chief for Cypress Fairbanks ISD near Houston. Gloria Maddox-Powell, deputy chief of operation services, will be the interim transportation chief. Meanwhile, the busing system still has kinks to work out.

Philip Kingston Accused of Racism for Proposing White Mayor Pro Tem. The Dallas City Council member was chided by the mayor and colleagues for suggesting that Sandy Greyson, a white woman, take over the pro tem spot, instead of Casey Thomas or Tennell Atkins, two black council members who were nominated to replace Dwaine Caraway. Traditionally, the mayor, mayor pro tem, and deputy mayor pro tem have been of different races. Casey Thomas ended up winning the pro tem seat.

Former Parole Officer Accused of Buying Gun for Felon Boyfriend. Shawnetta LaRuth Jones is facing federal charges for buying a pistol for the guy she was dating. She was formerly his parole officer, so she was aware he was a felon.

Two Confirmed Tuberculosis Cases at W.T. White. Staff and students at the high school will be tested today for tuberculosis, given the positive cases.