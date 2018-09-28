Leading Off (9/28/18)

The State Fair of Texas Returns to Fair Park. And it stays there until October 22. It’s looking like you’ll avoid rain today and tomorrow, but it’s possible on Sunday.

Mistrial In Mesquite Cop Shooting Case. The hung jury caused the judge to call the mistrial Thursday afternoon. Derick Wiley had been charged with aggravated assault by a public servant, after he shot Lyndo Jones in the back in a parking lot. Wiley maintained that he believed Jones was breaking into a truck. In reality, the truck was his own.

Woman Jailed For Voting. Crystal Mason voted in the 2016 presidential election while on supervised released from federal prison for tax fraud. In Texas, felons can’t vote until their sentence is through. She’ll spend 10 months in prison for the crime, which she maintained she was unaware of. A state judge also sentenced her to five years, so she could be facing even more time.

School Bus Flipped in Richardson. But nobody was injured.