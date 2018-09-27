Leading Off (9/27/18)

Family of Botham Jean Will Sue Dallas and Amber Guyger. Botham’s parents, Allison and Bertrum Jean, are planning to file a lawsuit saying Guyger used excessive force when she fatally shot Botham.

Dallas Jury Deliberating Ex-Cop Derick Wiley’s Fate. The former Mesquite police officer shot Lyndo Jones, who was unarmed, twice in the back last year. Wiley was charged with aggravated assault by a public servant and faces up to life in prison if convicted. The jury will resume debate this morning.

Two Men Plead Guilty Regarding Medical Kickback Schemes. Andrew Hillman and Semyon Narosov, who owned testing labs, agreed to plead guilty to conspiracy to commit money laundering for their role in doctors being paid to guide patients to certain hospitals. The men said they also got about $150 million in fraudulent proceeds over six years.

Irving Man Sexually Assaulted Woman from Tinder. The woman told police that 21-year-old Connor David Clyne reached out to her on Tinder and raped her when she came to his apartment. Officials think there might be more victims from different dating apps he used.