Leading Off (9/26/18)

Rawlings Backs Allred. A New York Times poll shows Sessions in the lead by just one point—pretty much a dead heat. Then yesterday, the mayor gave Allred his endorsement.

And the 2019 Nasher Prize for Sculpture Goes to…German art star Isa Genzken. I have no idea how predictable this was; the only thing I know for sure is that the award looks like a meat sponge.

Mehrdad Moayedi Snaps Up Sam Wyly’s 244-acre Colorado Ranch for Practically Nothing. Moayedi, the builder behind The Statler redo and the man who bought Tom Hicks’ Preston Hollow estate for $36.2 million last year, nabbed the Colorado property for about $13 million. That’s about $46 million less than it was going for four years ago.

Navy SEAL Veteran Lost Both Legs in Car Accident. After serving his country for 16 years, Daniel Licardo worked with amputees at the Adaptive Training Facility. A few weeks ago, the Flower Mound resident became an amputee.

Ten Injured After SUV Crashes Into Garland Bakery. The 84-year-old driver accidently hit the gas while parking. The surveillance video inside the bakery is pretty startling.

The Mysterious Case of Dogs Dying After Getting Groomed at PetSmart. It’s a national story that hit home when a North Texas yorkie died on Monday.