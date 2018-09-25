Leading Off (9/25/18)

Oakridge Administrator Suspended Over Message to Stormy Daniels’ Lawyer. This is an odd one. Butch Groves is the upper-school head of the private Oakridge School in Arlington. Michael Avenatti is Stormy Daniels’ lawyer. They apparently don’t know each other. But Groves sent Avenatti a message on Twitter. It read: “You are a [expletive] douche bag. You lying piece of [expletive].” We normally publish the dirty words on FrontBurner when they are necessary, but the DMN doesn’t tell us what they were. [checks internet] Oh, they’re pretty much what you’d guess. Nothing special. Anyway, Groves has been suspended.

Police Release Sketch of North Dallas Murderer. Twenty-four-year-old Lin Wang had just gotten a master’s degree from UTD. On Friday night, after she walked her dog, a man followed her into her apartment and stabbed her to death. He also stabbed another woman who survived the attack. And now we’ve got an idea of what the killer looks like.

Shady Dallas Housing Agency Gets Caught Doing Shady Stuff. You’ve probably never heard of the Dallas Housing Finance Corporation. It’s a city of Dallas agency. And it sounds like a total slush fund being run by self-dealers. The DMN has a good investigative report into the mess. The City Council is poised to address the matter tomorrow.