Leading Off (9/21/18)

Dallas County Ordered to Change Bail System. U.S. District Judge David Godbey ruled yesterday that bail must account for a defendant’s ability to pay. A magistrate judge will have to assess an individual’s bail.

Dallas County Sheriff’s Association Endorses Abbott. The group endorsed Gov. Greg Abbott for re-election instead of former sheriff Lupe Valdez. “We are extremely thankful for the support he’s shown over the years for law enforcement both as attorney general and as governor,” Sgt. Chris Dyer said.

North Texas Giving Day Rakes It In. The record was smashed with a total of $47 million yesterday for the 10th annual event. However, I’m sure Tim is a little salty that Cistercian lost the title to Westlake Academy. There’s always next year.