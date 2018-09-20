Leading Off (9/20/18)

Police Chief Hall Says She Can’t Fire Amber Guyger, But Department Rules Say Otherwise. Peter Simek wrote about a community meeting he attended over the weekend with Chief Hall, which acted more as an airing of grievances. An attendee asked why the chief hadn’t fired Amber Guyger, the woman who killed 26-year-old Botham Jean in his apartment. She said there were a host of “federal, state, and local laws … civil service laws,” that keep her from doing so. But WFAA found the department’s general rules have this caveat: “The Chief of Police may circumvent all formal disciplinary procedures to render an immediate decision when it deems it necessary to preserve the integrity of the department.”

A Jeep Crashed Into Green Door Public House. Nobody was injured, but they certainly could’ve been; the accident at the Farmer’s Market area pub happened at 9:45 p.m. The driver went the wrong way, stopped, and then drove into the bar. She was arrested.

Trial Continues For a Mesquite Police Officer Who Shot a Man in the Back. Lyndo Jones stopped in a parking lot after getting lost on his way home from Arlington. Ofc. Derick Wiley saw him outside of the truck and thought he was breaking into it. He ordered him to the ground. Jones took off running, and Wiley shot him. During testimony on Thursday, the defense acknowledged that Jones had been using cocaine and marijuana in his truck before the shooting. “Does anybody deserve to die because they used a little bit of drugs?”asked the defense attorney.

It Is North Texas Giving Day! Last year, the event raised $40 million in its first 24 hours, more than it ever had before. This year, you better believe organizers want to do that and more. I’m sure Tim will be along later today with his Give-To-Cistercian-Prep argument. I will say that it’s off to a good start. It kicked off at midnight and has already raised $10 million. By the time you read this, I’m sure it will be even more.