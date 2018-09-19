Leading Off (9/19/18)

Data From Botham Jean’s Electronic Lock Could Be Key to DA’s Case. There are electronic locks on the market that store data on the last 200 entries. District attorneys are hoping reports from Jean’s and Amber Guyger’s locks will show if the Jean’s door was ajar or locked—or if Guyger entered her apartment before Jean’s.

Frisco Doc Suspended For Writing Excessive Number of Opioid Scripts. “Patients” drove in from as far as Oklahoma and Louisiana to visit the physician. Another issue: that January arrest in which he was found with cocaine, ecstasy, and a partially undressed and incoherent female patient.

Frisco Tops Money Magazine’s List of Best Places to Live. The outstanding school system, the Ford Center at the Star, and driverless cars were among the perks mentioned.

Fort Worth Man Transferred to Parkland’s Burn Unit After E-Cig Explosion. “I remember three loud booms, and then my pants were on fire.”