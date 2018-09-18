Leading Off (9/18/18)

Irving ISD Superintendent Quits. Jose Parra resigned without explanation yesterday after four years of running the district. Irving ISD issued a statement saying that his departure was in the board’s and Parra’s “respective best interests.”

Love Field to Get More Eats and Drinks. Speaking of everyone’s best interest, there are plans in the works to add more bars and a restaurant to deal with long lines and insufficient seats at the airport. Is the new restaurant Off-Site Kitchen? No. Is it a Dot’s Hop House? No, ma’am. Is it Twisted Root? Nope. It’ll be a Maggiano’s. Well, at least it’s not a Cheesecake Factory.

Mesquite Daycare Owner Endangers Children. A suspicious father rigged his kiddo’s carseat with a hidden camera and caught Rebecca Anderson, of Becky’s Child Day Care, yanking a baby around by his ankle, keeping kids strapped in their carseats (some by their necks), and giving them Tylenol to make her job easier. Anderson has been charged with nine counts of endangering a child.

And, Oh Yeah, It’s Gonna Be Hot Today. Enjoy the fall weather.