Leading Off (9/17/18)

Cowboys Win. [extremely Dale Hansen when he had that monologue-y radio show on The Ticket voice] But I wouldn’t buy those Super Bowl tickets … just … yet. Anyway good job. I mostly paid attention to Odell Beckham Jr.’s shoes. Also …

Activists March With Coffins at AT&T Stadium. The group of 75 or so marched with two coffins symbolizing Botham Jean and Oshae Terry, killed by North Texas police officers in the past month.

North Texas Upsets Arkansas. Unexpected, I gather from those who follow college football, and also Jerry Jones’ grandson played.

Driver Who Rammed Into Fox 4 Building Freed. Police have yet to bring a case against him, so Michael Fry walks. For now.

FC Dallas Ties, Drops to Second. The 0-0 draw against the Columbus Crew puts them back a point of Sporting Kansas City as the season winds down.