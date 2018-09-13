Leading Off (9/13/18)

Botham Jean Protests Join City Council Meeting. The Council voted to let protestors speak at the end of the meeting yesterday. “It’s time for us to stop conducting business as usual,” activist Dominique Alexander said. “You may think this is inappropriate, but tell me, what is appropriate?” Imam Omar Suleiman, who met with Mayor Rawlings along with Alexander and Pastor Marcus King, called for officer Guyger to be fired immediately.

City Council Approves Cotton Bowl Subsidy. Yesterday, the City Council approved the $300,000 ESPN requested for the Cotton Bowl game to happen at Fair Park. It was a close vote, with much of the council still opposing the deal.

Man Arrested for Running Prostitution Ring. Tremont Blakemore was arrested and accused of operating a prostitution and human-trafficking ring using hundreds of women over several years. He was charged with engaging in organized criminal activity and aggravated promotion of prostitution, along with two other suspects.

Shooting on Train at Lake Highlands DART Station. A man fired on another passenger last night when the train had stopped at the LBJ/Central Station and wounded him. The victim was taken to Texas Health Presbyterian.