Leading Off (9/11/18)

Protest Over Botham Jean Killing. Police had to fire pepper balls last night in an effort to control a crowd that marched through the streets from Dallas Police headquarters to the Dallas Police Association office and back. They were protesting both Amber Guyger’s killing of Botham Jean on Thursday night and the killing in Red Bird of Jorge Olguin by a security guard who has not been named. The protest ended with leaders calling for people to return tonight.

Shoplifters Hit Highland Park Village. Fendi, Tom Ford, and Forty Five Ten have all lost thousands of dollars of merchandise. Has anyone seen the old Cowboys running back Joseph Randle lately?

Paul Ryan Stumps for Pete Sessions. The speaker of the house was in town yesterday at the Manda Machine Company in northwest Dallas to help Sessions in his tough race against Democrat Colin Allred. Sessions was there, too, and said: “When America has competitive tax rates … we succeed. Dallas is the epicenter of free enterprise. No city has benefited more from the tax cuts than Dallas, Texas.” In related news, read this Mitchell Schnurman column about Dallas ranking 274th out of 274 U.S. cities when it comes to gaps in poverty, family income, income segregation, and the number of working poor.