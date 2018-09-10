Leading Off (9/10/18)

Amber Guyger Charged With Manslaughter. The Dallas police officer who killed Botham Jean was charged with manslaughter Sunday night. She made bail about an hour later. A protest is planned at DPD HQ tonight at 7.

Mayor Rawlings released this statement: “I want to thank the Texas Rangers for thoroughly investigating this tragic case from the moment the Dallas Police Department requested that they take over on Friday morning. I am grateful to Dallas Police Chief Renee Hall for her leadership and foresight in calling for the Rangers to handle the investigation to ensure there was no appearance of bias. I also greatly appreciate that our citizens and community leaders were so respectful of the investigative process over these past few days. Please continue to pray for the family of Botham Jean tonight and in the weeks and months ahead.”

