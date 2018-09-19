John Isner and Wife Madison McKinley Welcome New Baby to Dallas

John Isner and his wife Madison McKinley, who recently settled into their new Highland Park home, welcomed their first child yesterday, Hunter Grace Isner. Madison must have appreciated that the top U.S. men’s tennis player sat out of the Davis Cup tournament to be at home for the birth. Frances Tiafoe, however, may hold a grudge against little Hunter Grace. Without the help of his teammate, he lost in five sets in the fifth-and-deciding match of the semifinals against Borna Coric in the last Davis Cup to be held utilizing the old format.

When I sat down with Madison a few weeks ago in their home, I asked the jewelry designer what she thought of their parenting skills. “John’s very OCD, so I feel like I’m going to be a little bit more laid back,” she said, laughing. “To be so meticulous is part of his job, I guess. But in the parenting realm it’s kind of funny. We balance each other out well.”

Hopefully John will get to spend some quality time with the family before heading to Chicago for the Laver Cup this weekend. And hopefully John will make it up to Frances (who was just added to the roster to sub for Del Potro) and Team World.