Hang On. North Texas Giving Day Just Updated Its Total.
North Texas is totally scoreboarding the rest of America.
By Tim Rogers Published in FrontBurner September 21, 2018 12:41 pm
In Leading Off this morning, we reported that North Texas Giving Day raised $47 million yesterday. But hang on! The person who handles PR for NTGD just sent out a press release correcting the figure. Due to some factors or some such, the actual figure is $48,487,531. Also, the person who sent the press release is my wife. That is all.
