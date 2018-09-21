View Issue Subscribe

View Issue Subscribe

View Issue Subscribe

Let’s Make Dallas Even Better

Charity

Hang On. North Texas Giving Day Just Updated Its Total.

North Texas is totally scoreboarding the rest of America.

By Tim Rogers Published in FrontBurner September 21, 2018 12:41 pm

In Leading Off this morning, we reported that North Texas Giving Day raised $47 million yesterday. But hang on! The person who handles PR for NTGD just sent out a press release correcting the figure. Due to some factors or some such, the actual figure is $48,487,531. Also, the person who sent the press release is my wife. That is all. 

Comments