Dallas: The City That Hates Pedestrians, Pt. 12

The best parking meters in downtown, for my money, are along St. Paul near the Dallas Museum of Art. I’m not going to tell you too much about why, because I already have to get there 10 minutes before they turn on to snag one. But they’re next to this mess, which was sent over by contributor Doyle Rader:

This was taken yesterday afternoon. I can verify that it remained there this morning. Only this time, the construction on the street—which appears to be utility-related, but I’m not exactly sure—swallowed up not only those precious parking meters, but the sidewalk.

Send your photo evidence of Dallas hating pedestrians to [email protected] For more in this series, go here.