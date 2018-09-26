Dallas: The City That Hates Pedestrians, Pt. 11

This is the intersection of Main Street and Cesar Chavez, which has been ravaged in the name of progress.

I believe this is construction related to the development that has been branded the East Quarter. The renderings certainly look pretty and walkable, the opposite of the mess it is now. Behind where I’ve taken this photo are the traffic lanes, and then you get here to dirt island to take you to the nearest sidewalk. To the left: more construction detritus, albeit a closer sidewalk.