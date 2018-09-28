Bonton Farms Welcomes New Addition

I noticed on Facebook yesterday that Bonton Farms had a new member of the family. Executive director Daron Babcock says a baby Scottish Highland calf was born at the farm extension yesterday.

“Mom and Dad are still very protective,” Babcock says. “First-time parents, so we haven’t been able to get close enough to know if we have a boy or girl. But we hope to find out today.”

Babcock also reports that the new market at the urban farm in South Dallas is on track to have a soft opening at the end of October and to be open to the public by early November. In the meantime, you can still stop in for eggs, honey, fresh vegetables, or to work off some stress digging in the dirt.