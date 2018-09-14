Asia O’Hara Will Werq for Dallas Pride

If you’re not already pouring the orange layer of your rainbow-colored Jell-O shots for tomorrow’s Pride parade, you’ve missed that Olivia Cruise boat. But it’s not too late to make plans to catch Asia O’Hara, the Tweety Bird fronting, IKEA lamp turned dandelion realness wearing, Grand Prairie-raised drag queen from RuPaul’s Drag Race Season 10. She’ll be on the Main Stage in Reverchon Park from 3:30 to 4 p.m. Get tickets here. You can also catch her on the RuPaul’s Drag Race Werq the World Tour, hosted by Michelle Visage, when it comes to the Majestic Theater on October 14.