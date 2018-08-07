View Issue Subscribe

TxMo BBQ Editor Daniel Vaughn Possibly Moonlighting as Actor in Local TV Commercial

He hasn't denied that it's him.

By Tim Rogers Published in FrontBurner August 7, 2018 9:52 am

An alert FrontBurnervian was watching TV when a commercial for Preston Hollow Emergency Room caught his eye. Specifically, the patient lying on the gurney is what made him pause his TV and send me this picture:

“Thanks, Doc. You have supple hands.”

Is that Dallas-based Texas Monthly barbecue editor Daniel Vaughn? Have a closer look. On the left is E.R. Daniel. On the right is BBQ Daniel:

I sent him a text with a pic of him in the hospital bed and said, “Dude, I hope you are OK.” His response: “That is creepy.” Friends, that is NOT a denial.

Comments

  • OldLakeHighlander

    Meat Sweats. Know the signs. Help with a cure.

  • Chris Ullom

    “Mr. Vaughn your body.s immune system had a violent reaction to that garden salad”

  • dallasmay

    The hair line is different. See how the patient’s hair line curves back to make a little peak? The real Vaughn’s hair line doesn’t do that.

    • He clearly shaved it down for the TV spot.

  • MattL1

    The ears are different. I’ve played some Photo Hunt in my day.