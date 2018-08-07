TxMo BBQ Editor Daniel Vaughn Possibly Moonlighting as Actor in Local TV Commercial

An alert FrontBurnervian was watching TV when a commercial for Preston Hollow Emergency Room caught his eye. Specifically, the patient lying on the gurney is what made him pause his TV and send me this picture:

Is that Dallas-based Texas Monthly barbecue editor Daniel Vaughn? Have a closer look. On the left is E.R. Daniel. On the right is BBQ Daniel:

I sent him a text with a pic of him in the hospital bed and said, “Dude, I hope you are OK.” His response: “That is creepy.” Friends, that is NOT a denial.