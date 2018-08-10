Trinity Watershed Management Has Just Been Dissolved

It’s hard to overstate what a mess Trinity Watershed Management has been. We have called it the city of Dallas’ most inept department. The Dallas Wave, the whitewater deal that violated federal laws and has to be removed from the Trinity? That’s TWM. The Margaret McDermott Bridge snafu? That’s TWM. We’ve been trying to keep track of TWM’s mistakes. There’s a lot to keep track of. So today’s news is welcome. The department is being killed. From a memo (see below) from City Manager T.C. Broadnax:

The current Trinity Watershed Management Department will dissolve as an operating department. Dallas Water Utilities (DWU) will serve as the City’s “One Water” system for all water-related activities. Thus, allowing the City to manage watersheds, water resources, and water facilities in an environmentally, economically, and socially beneficial manner. By consolidating storm water drainage, water supply, and wastewater utilities, Dallas will better align itself with national standards and take a holistic approach to planning, operating, and anticipating future needs for its water system. Functions related to environmental activities will be absorbed by the Office of Environmental Quality.

Dissolve! Get it? Trinity Watershed Management is being dissolved. I love this stuff. Anyway, as I say, this is good news.

Memorandum to Council_Phase II Reorg by sdallasesq on Scribd