The One Aretha Franklin Remembrance You Need to Read
Take the time. You won't regret it.
By Tim Rogers Published in FrontBurner August 16, 2018 12:27 pm
What’s Aretha Franklin have to do with Dallas? David Ritz. That’s what. He’s a Dallas guy, though he no longer lives here. Over the years, he has written a bunch of stuff for D Magazine. His most recent stories for us are here and here. David ghosted Franklin’s autobiography and then wrote his own biography of the woman. You should take the time to read this Rolling Stone piece he just published about his relationship with her.
