Health & Medicine
Robert Wilonsky Writes About Battling His Stage IV Cancer
He's alive today thanks to the work of some UT Southwestern doctors.
By Tim Rogers Published in FrontBurner August 3, 2018 2:29 pm
In media and PR circles for many months now there has been talk about Robert Wilonsky’s cancer and how bad it was. Word was, he didn’t want people making a fuss. He wasn’t going to write about it and make it a Big Thing, because if he didn’t survive (early on, that outcome seemed likely), he didn’t want his cancer to define his career. So I was very happy today to see him publish this piece about his experience and the clinical trial that has changed his prognosis. I told him that he needs to keep his dang shirt buttoned, but this is really good news. I look forward to reading many more Robert Wilonsky columns in the paper. Maybe some of them will even be good.
