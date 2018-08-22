Need a Good Gig? Judge Clay Jenkins Has the Job Fair for You.

In our “Best of Big D” issue this year, we named Judge Clay Jenkins the best public official. In part, we gave him that honor because of things he does like this. Tomorrow he’s hosting the second annual “You’re Hired Job Fest,” from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. at Gilley’s.

I like this Jenkins quote from the press release: “Have you ever been to a job fair that feels like a blind date — you get all dressed up, only to feel awkward and rejected? Well, this is a Job Hook-up! These employers are highly motivated and they have great jobs available in logistics. So, if you need a job, or know someone who does, next Thursday, come see Clay.” Right now, Clay Cooley is probably calling his lawyers. Maybe he’s calling Chance and Chase, too. Funny stuff.

Anyway, folks from UPS, Amazon, Walmart, FedEx and other companies will be there, and there are something like 5,000 living-wage jobs available. If you need a gig, get to it.