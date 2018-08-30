Longtime Former St. Mark’s Teacher Accused of Sexual Abuse at Previous Job

On Friday, the prestigious New Hampshire prep school Phillips Exeter Academy released a report that details sexual misconduct and abuse on the part of 11 former staffers over several decades. News about the Exeter revelations popped up on the AP wire and elsewhere over the weekend. But no one here in Dallas seems to have noticed that one of the accused Exeter teachers is Henry Ploegstra, who was allowed to resign from the school and eventually got a job at St. Mark’s. He taught there from 1984 until 2012, when he retired.

What’s most interesting to me is that the Exeter report says the school reached a settlement in 2013 with an alumnus who accused Ploegstra of sexual assault. That year Exeter informed St. Mark’s of the allegations against the teacher. The Exeter report says that St. Mark’s indicated that no similar complaints had been made about Ploegstra during his time here. But I wonder what St. Mark’s administrators did with that information about their former longtime employee, if anything.

I’ve sought comment from St. Mark’s headmaster, David Dini, both through his secretary and via email. Ploegstra is now 84 and living in Michigan. After I left him a voicemail seeking comment, he called our receptionist and said he didn’t want to talk. I’ll update this post if necessary.

Meantime, below is what the Exeter report says about Ploegstra:

UPDATE (1:46 p.m.) An hour and 45 minutes after this post went up, the Morning News published a story that includes comment from Ploegstra. “I am not a predator,” he told the paper. But he did acknowledge “an isolated incident” at Exeter. Dini’s office referred me to St. Mark’s director of communications. Messages left with her have not yet been returned.